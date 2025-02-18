F1 launch event not for ’hardcore fans’ - Wolff

By GMM 18 February 2025 - 10:07





"Hardcore fans" may not be looking forward to Tuesday’s unprecedented collective launch for the 2025 season at a sold-out O2 arena in London.

Instead of the usual approach, where the ten teams individually take the wraps off their new cars, F1 owner Liberty Media organised a massive event that all teams, drivers and bosses must attend.

Max Verstappen famously joked that he hoped he would be sick.

"It’s cool for a lot of fans," said McLaren’s Lando Norris. "It’s a big thing for Formula 1, but I’d rather be at home and relaxing and preparing for the season."

As for the hardcore fans, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admits they may be disappointed - because the teams will only actually be revealing their respective 2025 liveries on old or ’show’ cars.

"There will be lots of media buzz around it," said the Austrian, "but maybe some of us hardcore fans will be a little bit disappointed at not seeing the end-product.

"But the truth is you will not see the end product until the end of the test, anyway," Wolff added, referring to the full Melbourne-spec 2025 cars.

"At least the fans are pleased. You know, I’d also rather not have sprint races, but the data says that fans like them. Fans like these events too.

"We’re in a data-driven sport, and if the data says that it’s good, then let’s give it a try."

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur added: "It’s not the first time that the teams will launch a car with the car of the previous year. I think we’ve all launched a car with fake parts in the past.

"I think it’s more for the fans. We don’t have to criticise everything," he added.

Each team will be allocated just seven minutes for their respective part of the launch event. Haas’ Esteban Ocon admits he is looking forward to seeing all ten new liveries in a single event.

"As a fan of the sport, honestly it’s a pain to be watching a new livery every day, and sometimes you are missing it because you are doing something else," said the Frenchman.

"Of course, it’s one more event for us, which is not ideal because it’s going to be very busy. We need to be fully trained before we get into the season. But I think it’s much better organised than how it was before, when two teams were having the launch on the same day.

"So I’m actually looking forward to it," Ocon said.