F1 gives thumbs up to new Montreal pits

F1’s travelling circus has given a thumbs-up to the new facilities at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

As team members set up the garages at the Montreal site of the Canadian GP on Tuesday and Wednesday, they got their first look and taste of the brand new pits and paddock complex.

"It’s 100 per cent better than last year," a Racing Point team member told Le Journal de Montreal.

"We are very happy with the improvements that have been made. There is absolutely nothing missing."

The Racing Point team member also said the new facilities have not put a dent in Montreal’s usual F1 atmosphere.

"It’s the same as ever," he said. "For us, the Montreal race is always special, so this doesn’t change anything in that way."

A Renault mechanic agreed: "It’s very positive. It’s a big difference compared to before."

But when asked if the circuit facilities are now the very best on the 21-race calendar, he said: "No, I don’t think so, even if the improvements are very interesting.

"Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Azerbaijan are better, but it has to be noted that the budgets we are talking about with those are not the same."