F1 comeback ’not in my head’ - Alonso

Fernando Alonso says thoughts of a F1 comeback are still "not in my head".

Having retired from the sport last year to take on new challenges, it is interesting that the Spaniard has said no to the full Indycar season and is also preparing to stop racing in the world endurance championship.

But amid rumours of a return to Formula 1, Alonso played down the prospect when talking with fans on social media.

"It is not in my head at this time," he said in Spanish when asked about a potential F1 return.

What he is still committed to, however, is completing the ’triple crown’. He failed to qualify for the Indy 500 this year but indicated he will return in the future.

"In sport, to get something unique you sometimes need to try and fail many times," said the 37-year-old.

"I had to do more than 300 grands prix to win 32, just like Real Madrid needed 100 years of history to win 13 championship titles and become the most successful.

"They are examples that in sport, the percentage of success is low, which is why it is unique when it is achieved," Alonso explained.

So while he says he is not thinking about a F1 comeback yet, Alonso also revealed that he will be very busy for the rest of 2019 with "eight more very important races".

1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve says F1 needs characters like Alonso.

"Apart from Verstappen, I do wonder who will replace drivers like Alonso, Hamilton and Raikkonen," he told Diario Sport.

"Today there are many drivers who get out of the car and nobody even knows who they are," Villeneuve added.