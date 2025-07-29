F1 and MotoGP will share tech, not audiences - F1 CEO

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says Liberty Media’s takeover of MotoGP won’t pit the two championships against each other, but instead allow both to benefit from shared technology and expertise.

Speaking to Corriere della Sera from Spa-Francorchamps, Domenicali offered insight into Liberty’s post-merger plans after the European Commission cleared its 4.2 billion euro acquisition of Dorna Sports earlier this month.

"A few days ago I was in Madrid with Dorna shareholders and managers to discuss the issues to be addressed," he said. "The two business units will remain separate, as will the managers who lead them.

"However, we will organise ourselves so that F1 can provide technologies and expertise, and vice versa."

Despite EU concerns, regulators found no major competition risk. Domenicali believes both properties can thrive independently.

"They’re similar but complementary worlds; we don’t step on each other’s toes. Both for the fan base and for the development areas. We’ve planned synergies.

"We’ll start working on them at the end of the summer. They’ll give a further boost to the bikes, bringing benefits to everyone. Liberty has made a significant investment and has clear ideas."

While F1 continues expanding in the US, Domenicali said MotoGP will maintain a broader focus.

"America is important, but the Far East is crucial for two-wheelers," he noted. "Carmelo Ezpeleta and Carlos (his son, ed.) are thinking about building commercial packages and redesigning the sporting aspect. The races are very popular despite the dominance of one rider and one motorcycle manufacturer."

He also dismissed the idea that MotoGP would simply follow F1’s template - though parallels are expected.

"F1’s audience is almost 50 percent female and very young," Domenicali said. "I’d be the least likely to understand Generation Z’s tastes, not being on any social media. But I understand where the communication and engagement strategies are headed. With Netflix and now the film, the average age has dropped dramatically."

That film - F1, starring Brad Pitt and not loved by the purists - has nonetheless exceeded expectations, both commercially and technically.

"I was sure the film would be a hit in the US," Domenicali said. "But I was amazed by the box office in Europe. Apple has experimented and could be an important partner for future projects. But I don’t want to overindulge."