Madrid F1 race faces legal challenge over circuit approval

Madrid’s upcoming Formula 1 street race has hit a legal hurdle, as a local court has admitted an appeal challenging the city’s approval of the new "Madring" circuit at IFEMA.

The 22nd Administrative Court of Madrid accepted the case lodged by the Plataforma Ecologista Madrilena, via Liberum Natura, targeting the construction licence granted by the City Council. The group alleges the approval process was "complex, fragmented and opaque," and criticises the use of provisional permits without a comprehensive environmental assessment.

Environmental associations including ARBA, GRAMA and Jarama Vivo have condemned the 189 million euro project for what they call a "serious lack of urban and environmental rigour," especially given the track’s temporary nature - it is due to be dismantled after ten years.

They also object to the use of a temporary activity licence, "similar to those granted for the installation of tents during neighbourhood festivals."

In response, acting mayor Inma Sanz downplayed the court’s move, insisting the project is on solid ground.

"It’s a thoroughly worked-on file," she said during remarks in Moratalaz, "endorsed by the technical services of Madrid City Council, with up to 131 reports included in this Special Plan."

Europa Press quotes her as adding: "It has been very well done, not only by the City Council’s technical services but also by other agencies, both within the General State Administration and the Community, which endorse the project being carried out."