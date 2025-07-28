Exit clause closes as Verstappen commits to Red Bull

Max Verstappen will stay with Red Bull Racing for the 2026 Formula 1 season, according to widespread paddock sources and a key Dutch media report.

De Telegraaf, long considered close to the Verstappen camp, declared on Sunday: "All speculation can be thrown in the trash: Max Verstappen will also drive for Red Bull in 2026."

Journalist Erik van Haren wrote that the Dutchman can "no longer use the exit clause" in his long-term contract, with the driver now mathematically guaranteed to finish inside the top three by the summer break.

"But that’s merely a formality," he added on X. "He has already decided he wants to stay."

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was officially ousted after Silverstone, amid speculation that his refusal to grant Verstappen complete contractual freedom for 2027 had strained internal relations to breaking point.

Verstappen is currently signed until 2028.

Sky Deutschland pundit Ralf Schumacher believes Verstappen has opted for stability. "I don’t think it will be announced in the next few weeks, but I think he’ll stay," he said at Spa. "Nothing is as uncertain right now as 2026."

According to Ralf, Verstappen may also have been underwhelmed by Mercedes’ slow response to his theoretical availability. "Perhaps he would have expected more from Mercedes, given that it took a while for that to be approved.

"For now, he’ll stay where he is."

Despite reports of a covert meeting between Verstappen and Toto Wolff in Sardinia, the quadruple world champion shrugged it off: "If you’re both on holiday on the same island, that can happen," he said.

With the exit clause window closed, Verstappen could now only depart Red Bull if the team grants a release or a rival team pays an estimated $100 million buyout fee. "Leaving without activating the aforementioned performance clause, for example by waging war internally and having the contract bought out, is out of the question," De Telegraaf added.

Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen declined to comment, pointing only to the current agreement through 2028.

Meanwhile, Jos Verstappen, Max’s father and also co-manager, appeared tight-lipped when questioned about Horner’s departure on the Spa grid.

"Well, they decided to change so I’m fine with everything. So as long as it works," he said.

When reminded by Nico Rosberg that he had once loudly and repeatedly called for Horner’s exit, Jos replied on Sky, "That was one and a half year ago. It’s different. I have nothing to say. It’s fine."

Rosberg pushed again: "Now you’re quiet?!"

Jos: "I’m always quiet."