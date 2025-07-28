Hamilton rebounds on track as off-track voice grows louder

Lewis Hamilton salvaged an eye-catching result at Spa after a disastrous early weekend with Ferrari - but his voice may have been even louder off-track.

The seven-time world champion charged from the back to finish seventh in a wet Belgian GP, despite struggles with Ferrari’s updated rear suspension, which teammate Charles Leclerc mastered to finish on the podium.

"I’m very relieved that I was able to perform in the race as I expect from myself," Hamilton said. "The first two days here were poor, but luckily the third made up for that disappointment a little. I grew up in the rain and learned to love racing on wet tracks."

Team boss Frederic Vasseur hailed the 40-year-old’s "aggressive" drive but joked about the final stint: "I think we could have driven the 24 Hours of Spa and still stayed behind (Alex) Albon."

Hamilton, who had apologised publicly after qualifying, continued to take responsibility. "I would like to apologise again to the fans. But I’m in good spirits. We scored a lot of points, especially against Mercedes, and I’ve gained a better understanding of all the improvements to the Ferrari."

The result came amid a more personal weekend for Hamilton, who posted a series of Instagram stories about the crisis in Gaza. Calling for a ceasefire and amplifying the voices of UNICEF, the World Food Programme, and medical aid charities, Hamilton said: "The silence and lack of action from the international community will be judged by future generations.

"Those in power must do everything they can to end this suffering, and they must do it now."

Speaking to RTBF, Hamilton reflected on the magnitude of driving for Ferrari: "I love being in red. I still have to pinch myself. I think, ’I’m driving for Ferrari.’ It’s phenomenal."

He admitted the move has been more intense than expected. "I was expecting energy, but this - it’s even more intense than I imagined."

Hamilton also opened up about the personal cost of his career, saying he had made a conscious decision to focus solely on performance. "I don’t want to have any regrets. For the last ten years, I’ve focused on my health, my well-being, my mental health and my driving technique."

But being quiet is not in his nature.

"I’m sometimes told, ’Shut up and drive.’ But that’s not me," said the Briton. "I drive, yes, but I also do more - I can get into the right rooms and have difficult conversations. That’s how I’m made."