Dutch GP to survive without Verstappen - boss

"We are setting up the ultimate racing festival"

By GMM

6 January 2020 - 14:01
Dutch GP to survive without Verstappen

The Dutch GP is being set up to survive without Max Verstappen, according to Zandvoort circuit boss Robert van Overdijk.

Extensive renovations at Zandvoort are currently taking place to prepare for Holland’s 2020 return to the Formula 1 calendar, including novel banked corners.

"We are setting up the ultimate racing festival which can compete with anything else," van Overdijk told De Telegraaf newspaper.

"We want it to have a reputation so strong that it can continue even if Max Verstappen is no longer racing. What we are doing will put Zandvoort on the map for the next ten years," he added.

