Domenicali warns Monza future not assured

Even the Italian GP at Monza may not be safe, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has admitted ahead of this weekend’s race.

Although the famous circuit is locked in until 2031 and has already embarked on a long-awaited renovation program, Domenicali told Italian media that the pace of change is falling short.

"Monza needs to complete the second phase of the renovations," said the Imola-born chief executive. "Right now it’s running at the pace of a middle-distance runner, and we need to speed things up.

"Hungary has shown that everything can be changed in a very short time - in Budapest they renovated the track in record time."

While Monza faces pressure to modernise, Domenicali confirmed that Imola’s continuing presence on the calendar is now all but over.

"Speaking of Italy," he said, "I say that the Automobile Club has the option of investing in only one of the two Grands Prix.

"I don’t want to clip Imola’s wings, because I’m from Imola, but it’s right to prioritise ensuring that the Italian GP can be held in a facility commensurate with Monza’s history and prestige."

The 2025 edition of Monza’s race will be staged this Sunday, with Domenicali warning that decisive action is required immediately afterwards.

"A lot of things will need to be done starting September 8th," he declared. "The contract expires in 2031, and I want to keep the Italian GP running for the long term, with guarantees and precise plans, and without any idle chatter."

Meanwhile, F1 continues to juggle unprecedented demand from potential promoters. Spa has already joined a new race-rotation model, while other venues circle.

"Barcelona, Portugal, and Turkey are pushing," Domenicali revealed. "Imola is going to be tough. There aren’t many slots - 1 or 2.

"In the last week, Hockenheim has also shown signs of interest under its new ownership. But everyone needs to be clear about the financial, environmental, and infrastructure commitments.

"To get back in, Imola would have to invest in infrastructure, and I see that as difficult for now. I have to be a bit pragmatic."

He admitted some may be shocked to hear Monza itself could be vulnerable.

"Monza is on the calendar alongside cities like Miami, Singapore, and Las Vegas - we need to put in the maximum effort for this GP every year. We need to invest fully for the fans, teams, and staff to ensure the best possible experience, constantly improve, and raise our goals.

"Simply fixing the underpasses and the track isn’t enough."