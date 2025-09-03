Thai GP plans hit fresh political turbulence

Thailand’s high-speed push to join Formula 1’s calendar is facing new political turbulence.

Earlier this year, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali hailed Thailand’s plans as "impressive" during high-level talks with Bangkok, as the country moved quickly from a Memorandum of Understanding to cabinet approval of a five-year, $1-2 billion package to bring F1 to a new street circuit in the capital.

But the wheels may now be wobbling.

Former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who personally led the March delegation with Domenicali, was ousted by Thailand’s Constitutional Court just days ago. The court reportedly cited an ethics violation.

In her place, veteran politician Phumtham Wechayachai has stepped in as acting prime minister. For Formula 1, the change raises questions about continuity of support for the Bangkok race.

Thailand’s cabinet had already earmarked the public funding, with ministers promising economic windfalls, thousands of new jobs, and global exposure rivalling Singapore.

Circuit design work and environmental assessments are underway, with planners looking closely at landmarks around Chatuchak Park.