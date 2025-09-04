Herta to Cadillac, F2 move on the cards

Colton Herta’s long-speculated Formula 1 switch with Cadillac has now been confirmed.

The 25-year-old American, son of former fellow US-based driver Bryan Herta, has been named test driver for Cadillac’s 2026 debut season.

But the official announcement omitted one key detail - Herta is almost certainly set to leave Indycar to contest Formula 2, likely with Prema, in order to secure the Super License points he still lacks.

According to L’Equipe, Herta is currently six points short of the FIA requirement. The gap could be closed by completing six FP1 sessions in 2026, or by finishing inside the top eight in F2 - or by combining both.

"My dream has always been to race in Formula 1, and I see this move as a huge step towards that goal," Herta said.

The move completes Cadillac’s lineup after choosing veterans Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as race drivers. Retired Racing Bulls boss Franz Tost, however, questioned the structure.

"It will be difficult," he told Speed Week. "The structure is unclear to me.

"The team operates with the design team from the USA, part of which is based in England. You have to question the efficiency, also because of the time difference. I would have based the team entirely in England.

"I also don’t understand the choice of driver," Tost, 69, added. "A veteran is fine, but they should have brought a youngster as well. But we’ll see how it goes."