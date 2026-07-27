Domenicali admits Imola an option for 2026 stand-in

Formula 1 has confirmed that this year’s postponed Bahrain GP will instead be staged at Malaysia’s Sepang circuit, while Stefano Domenicali admits Imola remains on standby if the Middle East conflict forces further calendar changes.

The sport has relocated the postponed Bahrain event following the renewed war involving Iran, with uncertainty also hanging over the season-ending races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Speaking to Sky Italia after the Hungarian GP, Domenicali stressed that Formula 1 still hopes to complete the original calendar.

"We have to be prepared," he said. "Of course we’re hoping right until the end."

"By nature we’re optimistic, so until the very last minute the calendar remains Qatar and Abu Dhabi. By the way, those events are practically sold out already as well."

"But if we have to make different decisions, we’re ready. Who knows, maybe we’ll be speaking Italian. We’ll see."

Domenicali later told Sky Deutschland that Formula 1 cannot delay forever.

"We want to postpone the decision as long as possible," said the Italian. "But I would say we have to make a decision before the end of September."

Meanwhile, Domenicali indicated the Hungaroring has secured its long-term future after completing its major redevelopment.

"The modernisation work is complete, and I think we’re absolutely ready to discuss the even longer term," he said.

"Negotiations for an early contract extension are already underway. The Hungaroring is definitely one of the tracks where we’re in very concrete talks about hosting a weekend with a Saturday sprint."

"We want to continue developing in this direction, and Hungary is an obvious candidate."

Away from the calendar, Aston Martin’s new Honda power unit is due to be track-debuted at the Hungaroring on Wednesday before its planned race debut at Zandvoort.

"Frankly, yes," Honda’s Shintaro Orihara said when asked if the company feels pressure following Aston Martin’s dramatic chassis breakthrough.

"Thanks to the updated chassis, we’re back in contention with our rivals. Any improvements are important to close the gap."

"The chassis is working well, and now it’s important to introduce the new power unit in Zandvoort. Our power unit should help us gain laptime."