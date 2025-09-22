Vasseur slams ’exodus’ rumours amid driver spat

Frederic Vasseur has hit back at speculation Ferrari is bleeding staff, even as his drivers clashed in Baku over ignored team orders.

"The story of people leaving Maranello is a joke," the Frenchman snapped.

He was responding to the latest rumours that the sudden departure of key engine-focused personnel for Audi was part of a wider shedding of staff to rival teams.

"There’s always turnover - in the last 18 months we’ve recruited 60 people from other teams," Vasseur insisted.

"I’m convinced we have a team that can win, but clearly we need to improve in every aspect. But I’m not afraid of this at all. We need to keep pushing and be more opportunistic."

The comments came at the end of a scrappy weekend that saw Ferrari’s pace collapse just as rivals McLaren also stumbled. "We have similar characteristics to McLaren," admitted Vasseur. "When they shine, we shine, and when they don’t, neither do we.

"Mercedes and Red Bull are on the other side."

But headlines in Baku were dominated by Lewis Hamilton’s refusal to hand P8 back to teammate Charles Leclerc on the final lap. Ferrari instructed the Briton to let the Monegasque through after a late swap, but Hamilton said he misjudged the timing.

"I only received the radio message shortly before the end," Hamilton explained. "I lifted off the accelerator and braked, but we missed the mark by about four-tenths. That won’t happen again. It was just my mistake."

He added: "Charles kindly let me through earlier. I was so focused on the car in front that I misjudged it. I’ll apologise to Charles."

Leclerc, however, was visibly irritated. "I don’t really care, because it’s only about eighth place," he said with a sneer.

"But it’s just stupid, because it’s not fair. There are rules about how we act in a swap. They weren’t followed. But it’s fine - he can be happy with eighth place."

The 27-year-old downplayed the importance of the incident but admitted the principle stung. "If we’re fighting for better positions, I hope we’ll approach things differently. But on a day like this, honestly, I don’t really care.

"We’ve been very slow all weekend, and that’s what we should be focusing on."

Seven time world champion Hamilton, meanwhile, has made no secret of his dissatisfaction with Ferrari’s 2025 car. "I’d give anything for an upgrade," he said. "But we haven’t had one.

"Red Bull has made a step, we haven’t. We’re a few steps behind."

Leclerc echoed the frustration but clung to faint optimism. "Let’s assume it will be very difficult," he admitted when asked if he might win a race before the season is out.