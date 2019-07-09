Contract news no surprise to Sainz

Carlos Sainz says he is not surprised that he is staying put at McLaren for 2020.

Ending speculation that Fernando Alonso might return, the British team announced that Sainz and Lando Norris will remain next year.

Norris has signed a new two-year contract. "It’s a big load off my shoulders," the 19-year-old Briton said at Silverstone.

But Spaniard Sainz says he is not surprised.

"I already said very clearly last year that I had signed for two years with McLaren, and the team said it too. For me there was never any doubt," he told Spanish reporters.

Sainz insists a surprise comeback by Alonso was also never on the cards.

"I knew he would not return to McLaren in my position, so for me there is no news," he insisted.

"In truth, it was important to confirm Lando, because he was the one McLaren needed to renew. For me it was simply a confirmation of something we already knew."

Sainz denied that the announcement is connected to a recent story about McLaren splitting with Alonso. The team has subsequently denied that story, saying Alonso remains an ambassador.

"There is no connection. In my case it is very clear that I signed for two years (last year). I have not signed anything new," he said.