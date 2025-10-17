Not getting Red Bull seat would hurt - Hadjar

Isack Hadjar says it would be a "huge disappointment" if he misses out on a 2026 Red Bull Racing seat alongside Max Verstappen - though the Frenchman insists he’s not feeling pressure as the decision looms.

Speaking to AFP and L’Equipe in Austin, the 21-year-old confirmed he expects Red Bull to decide "after Mexico", echoing Dr Helmut Marko’s latest comments.

"Oh yes, hugely," Hadjar said when asked if he would be disappointed to miss the chance. "F1 is a sport with a short memory, a culture of the moment. But I know there are six races left and that I’ll still score points, get into Q3, and put in some strong performances. So I’m not worried at all.

"Yes, I’ve shown enough - I got a podium."

Hadjar, currently impressing in his rookie campaign, is widely regarded as the frontrunner to replace Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull next season. Asked whether he would welcome an early promotion before the end of 2025, Hadjar smiled: "Absolutely.

"If I’m 100 percent sure I’ll get the seat next year and have the chance to gain some experience, I’d love to do it. It’s interesting, and it’s a good idea!"

Marko, speaking to Kleine Zeitung, confirmed the team’s decision will come after the Mexican GP. "Isack has established himself and is currently enjoying his situation.

"He’s achieved incredible things," the Austrian said, while adding that Tsunoda "knows he still needs results."

Tsunoda, however, believes he’s shown progress. "I feel like I’ve improved a lot, especially over long runs," the Japanese driver said in Austin.

"The last two races have made qualifying more difficult, but overall everything’s good. If I can put it all together, I’ll be fast."

Liam Lawson, also waiting to learn his 2026 fate, said pressure within the Red Bull system is nothing new. "It’s always been like that from a young age," the New Zealander said. "We’re pressured to build everything around results - that’s just the way it works."

Meanwhile, Marko hinted that 18-year-old Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad could make his Formula 1 debut with Racing Bulls in 2026. "He’s even younger than Hadjar," Marko noted, "and we’ve seen that age can be important in Formula 1.

"But he’s another of our hopes - we’ll see him in the car this year too."

As for speculation linking former McLaren junior Alex Dunne to Red Bull, Marko was clear: "He’s not an option for us."