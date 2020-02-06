6 February 2020
China GP off as Shanghai bans ’all sports events’
"Suspend all sports events until the epidemic is over"
China’s grand prix in April looks set to be scrapped completely.
At least 560 people have now died of the coronavirus, whose epicentre is the city of Wuhan which is about 800 kilometres from Formula 1 host Shanghai International Circuit.
F1’s strategy group met to discuss the coronavirus situation on Wednesday, but the discussions look to have been largely unnecessary.
That is because the Shanghai Sports Federation has now recommended the city suspends "all sports events until the epidemic is over".
