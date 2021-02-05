5 February 2021
CEO wants ’one or two’ Alpine wins in 2022
"We must be seen as often as possible with regular podium finishes"
The newly-rebranded Alpine team must start appearing regularly on the podium by 2022.
That is the goal set by Renault CEO Luca de Meo, who decided to drop the Renault name from Formula 1 and instead promote Alpine as a brand that he says will be "a mixture of a mini Ferrari and a mini Tesla".
Hopes are being kept modest for 2021, when Fernando Alonso will return to Formula 1 and Enstone, but the Spanish driver is also signed up for 2022 - when de Meo’s expectations are higher.
"From 2022 at the latest, we must be seen as often as possible on television and in the newspapers with regular podium finishes and one or two wins," de Meo told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.
