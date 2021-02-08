Barhein GP || March 28 || 18h00 (Local time)

F1 eyeing Saturday ’sprint races’ for 2021

"There are ongoing discussions with the teams"

Search

By GMM

8 February 2021 - 07:41
F1 eyeing Saturday ’sprint races’ (...)

Formula 1 is looking to trial a ’sprint race’ format in 2021.

The teams earlier baulked at Liberty Media’s plans to radically spice up the weekend format, and new CEO Stefano Domenicali ruled out reviving the ’reverse grid’ idea.

"That is over," international media reports quote the Italian as saying. "That is something I can tell you.

"It is important to think of new ideas to be more attractive or interesting, but we must not lose the traditional approach to racing. I think we learned that when we changed the qualifying format all the time.

"What we are studying is what could be the approach of the so-called sprint race on Saturdays. We are wondering if this could be tested already this year," said Domenicali.

"There are ongoing discussions with the teams."

keyboard_arrow_left

CEO wants ’one or two’ Alpine wins in 2022

Ilott to get practice outings in 2021

keyboard_arrow_right

F1 - FOM - Liberty Media

More on F1 - FOM - Liberty Media

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less