Cowell set to depart Aston Martin altogether

Andy Cowell has now reportedly left Aston Martin altogether, as the power shift toward Adrian Newey continues to reshape the ambitious Silverstone outfit.

The highly regarded British engineer, long credited as the architect of Mercedes’ dominant hybrid power units, became group CEO and then team principal in 2025, overseeing a major restructuring.

But the landscape changed dramatically with Newey’s arrival.

According to Germany’s Sky Deutschland, Cowell was first moved aside from the team principal role and reassigned as chief strategist - a development widely interpreted internally as a demotion. Reports suggest tensions grew between the two senior figures, with disagreements over key strategic and technical directions.

"As a shareholder, Newey has the final say in such matters," the broadcaster reported, adding that the differing philosophies of the two "alpha figures" led to friction behind the scenes.

Cowell was notably present at Honda’s recent launch event in Japan, underlining his involvement in the 2026 power unit program. However, he was absent from Aston Martin’s high-profile livery launch in Saudi Arabia - fuelling speculation that his position had further weakened.

Now, according to f1-insider.com and other sources, Cowell is set to depart fully in mid-2026, with some reports suggesting June as a likely exit point.

The shift comes at a notable time, with Aston Martin now the works Honda-powered team in close collaboration with Aramco fuel and heavy investment in infrastructure, including its new wind tunnel and factory upgrades.

Newey, who has taken on the role of managing technical partner while also holding a minority stake, made clear where his priorities lie.

"The design of the cars is what gets me out of bed in the morning. I don’t want to dilute that," he said recently.

Aston Martin has publicly framed Cowell’s reassignment as part of a structured transition, saying he had "laid the groundwork" and would focus on coordinating technical partners such as Honda and Aramco. However, with engine homologation locked in from March 1, that sphere of influence naturally diminishes.