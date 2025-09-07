Briatore, Marko back Domenicali’s push for F1 showbiz

Two of Formula 1’s longest-serving figures - Flavio Briatore and Helmut Marko - have thrown their support behind Stefano Domenicali’s vision to shake up race weekends.

Purists are sceptical of ideas like more sprint races, reverse grids and shorter grands prix, but Alpine advisor Briatore told La Gazzetta dello Sport that he agrees with F1’s CEO.

"I completely agree," said the 75-year-old Italian. "F1 fans are our heroes - they support our sport in their hundreds of thousands in all conditions, and we don’t give that much back. F1 has often been stingy in reciprocating their support, and I believe it’s now moving in the right direction."

Briatore, long a champion of boosting the "show" element, said sprint races should be expanded. "No one’s interested in Friday’s free practice sessions," he insisted.

"If you start on Friday with some competition, the weekend becomes engaging. I think we could do sprint races every race weekend. We’ve tested them gradually, and they work, so that’s the next step."

He pointed to Monza’s packed grandstands and America’s booming crowds as proof. "In Italy there’s a history of passion, whether Ferrari wins or loses," Briatore said. "What surprises me is seeing grands prix in the United States packed with people, when until a few years ago that kind of response from America would have been unthinkable."

Briatore, however, is less convinced about the radical 2026 regulation changes.

"They’re very complicated, and this will lead to an unclear situation on the track, both for us and for the fans," he warned. "It’s a shame, because with these regulations now we’re all very close and the show is incredible, and teams spend a lot of money on changing engines and cars. But the track will give us the answers."

Meanwhile, Red Bull’s own motorsport advisor Dr Marko is also softening - and says Max Verstappen is too.

"Max wasn’t a fan of it at first either, but has since accepted it," he told Kleine Zeitung. "The sprints have benefited the organisers, as they make Friday and Saturday more attractive. The show and excitement must be maintained."

But he drew the line at reverse grids. "With the current cars, you can’t overtake, so that’s pointless in Formula 1," said Marko, 82.

"We’ll have to wait for next year and see if the cars react differently."