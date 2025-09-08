Marko fumes as Tsunoda and Lawson collide at Monza

Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull future looks increasingly bleak after a woeful Monza weekend that ended in collision with teammate Liam Lawson.

Tsunoda admitted the gap to dominant winner Max Verstappen on Sunday was exaggerated by the fact only the Dutchman had Red Bull’s only new floor.

But pundits were unimpressed. "His teammate almost lapped him," Timo Glock told Sky Deutschland.

"He simply should have finished in the points with this car and didn’t. Red Bull has no reason at all to keep him."

Red Bull’s 2026 plans already appear to centre on Isack Hadjar, who has shone at Racing Bulls with a maiden podium, while teammate Liam Lawson’s main headlines have come from clumsy aggression and criticism from rivals like Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz.

Lando Norris was even heard muttering "What was he doing?" in the cool-down room as a replay of Lawson’s latest incident played.

Lawson himself has conceded he no longer thinks about returning to Red Bull Racing, instead just hoping to "secure a seat" somewhere for 2026.

What was the incident Norris was seeing before the podium on Sunday? It was Lawson colliding with Tsunoda - drawing Dr Helmut Marko’s furious ire.

"The collision with Lawson from our own team was incredibly stupid," the 82-year-old said. "That seems to have caused even more damage to the car."

Red Bull is not expected to finalise its 2026 lineup until October, but Tsunoda’s chances now appear virtually nil. "Where’s the risk?" Glock asked when asked about the likelihood of a driver change.

"You could put someone else in the car but the real question is - what driver wants that?"