Briatore denies eyeing Bottas for 2025 seat

Flavio Briatore has lashed back at growing rumours that he has hand-picked Valtteri Bottas to return from the Formula 1 reserve bench at the Belgian GP.

Mercedes reserve Bottas and his boss Toto Wolff both revealed at Silverstone that meetings with Alpine head Briatore have taken place about the 35-year-old Finn replacing the struggling Franco Colapinto in the second half of the 2025 season.

"I have no such information," Briatore, 75, said abruptly when asked about the Belgian GP rumour.

"Absolutely not," he insisted.

Some think 10-time grand prix winner Bottas would be a reliable way to help ensure Alpine does not finish this year’s constructors’ championship dead last.

"He is a good driver," Briatore admitted, "but right now we have our own guys.

"If we change, I will tell you."

More likely is that Bottas’ return will be full-time and with a multi-season contract with the new-in-2026 F1 team Cadillac.

Bottas is believed to have spoken to both team boss Graeme Lowdon and the project’s CEO Dan Towriss behind the scenes at the British GP.

"I’ve known Valtteri for a long time," Lowdon confirmed. "I like him a lot.

"He’s fast, and he’s one of the drivers we’re talking to. He’s on our list."

And even if a part-season offer does materialise at Alpine, racing driver Toni Vilander thinks his Finnish countryman should turn Briatore down.

"I wouldn’t go for a half-season," he said. "There’s a big risk that the car won’t suit the driver in terms of style or requirements.

"Getting used to it takes many weekends, while judgements are already being made. We’ve seen situations like this that have ended careers."