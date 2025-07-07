Marko yet to discuss 2026 with Isack Hadjar

Dr Helmut Marko is yet to discuss his next plans for Isack Hadjar with the highly impressive 20-year-old Formula 1 rookie.

Hadjar arrived in the paddock this year not only with highly-rated skills, but a strong pedigree - with his father Yassine a respected PhD and senior researcher in quantum physics.

"I’m under a lot more pressure," French-Algerian Hadjar smiled to Bild newspaper.

"My father’s job is more complex because it’s the hardest in the world, but he can afford to make mistakes and correct them. That’s not possible in Formula 1.

"With me, the risk is always part of the equation - which my parents don’t approve of very much."

As for his mother, Randa Hadjar may not fully approve, but she is extremely supportive and serves as Isack’s manager. "She’s even more involved this year," Hadjar revealed.

"She’s my boss, both personally and professionally. Of course I’ve followed her advice for a long time, but now I’m doing the same in Formula 1. She’s with me at 75 percent of the races.

"We make a good duo."

That duo could move up from Red Bull’s junior outfit, Racing Bulls, to the big league at Red Bull Racing next year, given how much Yuki Tsunoda is struggling next to Max Verstappen at present.

Team advisor Marko, 82, hasn’t particularly hidden that Hadjar is the favourite for 2026.

"I don’t bother with the rumour mill," Hadjar said. "If you’re not fully focused on the moment, you won’t be part of these speculations for long. Because only successful drivers are associated with the top teams.

"Of course, I notice what’s being written in the media, but that doesn’t give me any sense of satisfaction or validation. To be honest, it actually annoys me."

Some think Hadjar - or any driver - should actually try to avoid the cockpit alongside Verstappen like the plague, given how the quadruple world champion has become known as a career killer.

Hadjar, however, sounds open to the challenge.

"Every young driver at the Red Bull academy wants to make the jump to Formula 1 and then to Red Bull Racing," he said. "I’m no exception. I’m not in Formula 1 just to be there. I want to achieve the maximum here.

"If they’d given me a McLaren, I would have been confident enough to say I wanted to become the first rookie ever to become world champion. And becoming champion is more realistic when you’re driving for one of the top teams."

But when asked if Marko has raised the subject of 2026 yet, Hadjar shook his head.

"He is satisfied with my performance and we talk, but not about this topic," he said.