Briatore admits he’s ’not happy’ with Colapinto

Flavio Briatore admits he is not yet "happy" with Franco Colapinto’s performance at Alpine.

The team dropped rookie Jack Doohan after just six races this year to install another rookie - the heavily Argentinean-sponsored Colapinto, 21 - in the cockpit.

So far, he has underwhelmed his primary supporter, Alpine advisor Briatore.

"He crashed right away on the first race weekend," the famous Italian told Sky Deutschland in Barcelona. "If I was to say I was happy, that would be a lie.

"I’m not happy at all."

Alpine declared in the official announcement of the Doohan-Colapinto swap that the Argentinean was only guaranteed five races. Briatore swiftly denied that.

However, it’s no longer clear precisely how long Colapinto will be given.

"We’ll have to see how the season develops for him," Briatore said.

"We also have to recognise that Franco is very young and is under a lot of pressure from all directions, not just from Argentina. This (Barcelona) is his first real race, where we’ll see what he can do.

"In his job, you have to be able to gain confidence as quickly as possible. I hope he can do that and get back on track."

Oddly, sudden new paddock rumours suggest Briatore might now be eyeing Mick Schumacher - Alpine’s top WEC sports car driver - for a potential return to F1.

"I don’t think that’s the question to ask here," Briatore snapped in Barcelona. "Next question. I don’t want to talk about that."

2016 world champion Nico Rosberg interprets that as a clear warning to Colapinto.

"Colapinto is currently on the wrong side of Flavio, and you don’t want to be there," said the German. "Flavio completely ignores his number 2 drivers. He doesn’t care about them at all.

"He treats his number 1 drivers like a puppy, so this is pretty extreme from Flavio."

Mick Schumacher’s uncle Ralf knows just how close the bond was between his brother Michael and Briatore, sensing that an opportunity for Mick might now be looming.

"He wants to put together the best possible team for 2026," Schumacher said. "Now he’s giving the drivers the chance to prove themselves, and then he’ll make the decision. That’s obviously brutal for a driver.

"If you did this to Lando Norris, he’d drive backwards in circles. Not everyone can handle Flavio. He runs a tough school and it’s not fun for a young man."