Brazil 2019 - GP preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen

“Interlagos is a short track but it’s good and a lot of fun to drive. It has a good combination of corners and it’s also anti-clockwise so it’s a bit heavier on the neck. Qualifying is pretty important there as overtaking is not so easy. The track is also quite hard on tyres so you need to look after them throughout the race. As we saw in 2016, crazy weather can happen too! Brazil has a lot of passionate fans who live and breathe F1 so it’s always great to see that and it makes for a great atmosphere.”

Alex Albon

“Sao Paolo looks very cool and it’s a drivers track which takes you back to the old school of racing which I enjoy. Interlagos has a lot of history and it’s one of the circuits I’ve been looking forward to most this year to drive. Obviously I’ve never been before but from what I understand the weather is always going to be tricky there which always makes for an exciting weekend.”