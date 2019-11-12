Alex Albon confirmed at Red Bull Racing for 2020

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing is excited to confirm that Alex Albon will continue to race with the Team in 2020 alongside Max Verstappen.

After making his Formula One debut with sister team Scuderia Toro Rosso at this year’s Australian Grand Prix, Alex’s performances across the first half of the 2019 F1 season earned him an August call-up to Aston Martin Red Bull Racing to partner seven time Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen. Since making his debut with the Team at this year’s Belgian Grand Prix, Alex has impressed with his approach in all areas, scoring 68 points and finishing in the top six in every race he has contested for the Team.

Commenting on the signing of the 23-year-old Thai driver, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner said; “Alex has performed extremely well since his debut with the Team in Belgium and his results – seven finishes in the top-six – speak for themselves. It’s extremely hard to deny that level of consistency and in tandem with a growing reputation as a tenacious, fiercely committed racer, Alex has proved that he fully deserves to continue his progress with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing. There is plenty of potential still to unlock and we look forward to seeing Alex alongside Max in 2020.”

Alex Albon added; “I am really excited to be partnering Max again for next year and I know how fortunate I am to be given this opportunity. I’m hugely thankful that Red Bull have put their trust in me and believed in my results since I joined the Team and for them to keep me in the car next year is a big deal. This year has been an incredible year for me and getting the call up to Red Bull mid-season was already a big step, so now I will use the learnings from this season and use the experience to improve and fight at the front in 2020.”