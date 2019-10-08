Boss scolds Magnussen for Suzuka outburst

Boss Gunther Steiner has scolded Haas driver Kevin Magnussen for criticising the team at Suzuka.

According to the Danish newspaper BT, Magnussen was critical not only of his race strategy but also the way the pitstop was carried out.

Steiner said the 27-year-old, who is staying with the American team in 2020, should not have spoken so prematurely with the media.

"For me, this is about the team, while for Kevin it’s about himself and his career," he said.

"I understand if he is angry, but usually we give each other time to get all the facts on the table and then we decide what went wrong," Steiner added.

"If he’s annoyed, he has to be annoyed with me, because no one did anything wrong on purpose. We don’t get annoyed when he puts the car in the wall in qualifying."

The latter comment is clearly a reference to Magnussen’s qualifying crash at Suzuka.