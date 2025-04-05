Bortoleto confronted Marko over ’B-grade’ jibe

Formula 1 rookie Gabriel Bortoleto confronted Dr Helmut Marko after being described in the media as a ’B-grade’ driver.

20-year-old Brazilian Bortoleto is the reigning F2 champion, but Red Bull advisor Marko pointed out recently that "he only had two wins".

"He’s a very intelligent driver who brings the car home, but I don’t see that ultimate speed in him."

Almost immediately, Bortoleto - managed by F1 legend Fernando Alonso - snapped back. "Hearing that from Helmut - he’s a guy who has put a lot of talent in Formula 1 and has put a lot of wrong talents in F1.

"So, you can see he got it right and wrong and hopefully I will prove him wrong."

Now, a photo has emerged of Bortoleto in conversation with Marko, 81, in the paddock.

Formula 1 journalist Julianne Cerasoli asked the Sauber driver what they spoke about.

"They had never spoken before, so he called Marko to officially introduce himself," she explained.

"The Austrian even clarified the statement about the ’B driver’. Marko said that what came out in the press was worse than what he said at the time, and that he thinks Gabriel is a very intelligent driver. And everything is fine between the two of them.

"And no, he (Marko) didn’t offer (Bortoleto) any position. Gabriel has a long-term contract with Audi, just to be clear."