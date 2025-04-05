Antonelli went karting with Valentino Rossi

Before travelling to Japan, Kimi Antonelli spent a day with MotoGP legend and fellow Italian Valentino Rossi.

Eurosport Italia reports that new Mercedes driver Antonelli, 18, joined Rossi to take part in a karting day for the retired nine-time world champion’s VR46 talent academy.

"We went to train on the kart together, which was really nice," Antonelli told journalists at Suzuka, confirming reports that the event took place at the Migliaro kart track in Italy.

"Vale is a really good guy," the Formula 1 rookie added. "We had a good laugh and he told me some stories from when he was racing in MotoGP, some funny ones too, but I can’t tell them now.

"This year I’ll probably go to a couple of MotoGP races just to watch and support the academy riders."

Antonelli says it’s not his first encounter with Rossi, 46.

"He supported me a lot from the beginning, and he just told me to keep working and having fun. And above all to focus on myself and not worry about the rest. To enjoy the moment and stay focused.

"He is a really good guy and he is someone I will always look up to, because he is a historic figure in motorsports. It was very kind of him to give me his support."