Boeri rules out Monaco track changes

Monaco Automobile Club president Michel Boeri has rejected suggestions that the principality’s Formula 1 layout could be altered to improve overtaking.

The issue has grown in recent years as Monaco’s lack of passing opportunities has come under increasing criticism, with Monegasque Charles Leclerc even suggesting a possible extension near Portier to create a longer straight.

But Boeri told Nice-Matin that the circuit itself will stay as it is.

"The track will not be changed, contrary to what I’ve heard from many people," he told the newspaper.

"Removing or moving this section would automatically trigger a new track inspection and require new FIA homologation."

Formula 1 has already tried other solutions, including mandatory pitstop rules, while Monaco will become a Sprint weekend for the first time in 2027.

Boeri also defended Monaco’s place on the calendar.

"Our American friends have recognised how responsive we can be," he said, referring to Liberty media.

"Unlike those who still criticise Monaco and would do well to update their thinking, we agreed that the Grand Prix has a great appeal for Formula 1."

The stance contrasts with Madrid, where organisers are considering changes after criticism of the new circuit’s first race.

"We are working on it," a spokeswoman for the Madrid circuit told a conference in London, according to Osterreich newspaper.