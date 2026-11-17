Formula 1’s season could unexpectedly end in Las Vegas this weekend, according to veteran journalist Roger Benoit.

His warning comes as renewed attacks in the Middle East threaten the planned finales in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Writing in Switzerland’s Blick, Benoit warned that the security situation had deteriorated again just days after F1 and the FIA confirmed both races would proceed.

"Will the three-way final between Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi, all within three Sundays, still fall through?" he asked.

Over the weekend, Bahrain confirmed intercepting Iranian drone attacks, while Saudi authorities reported further missile and drone attacks by Houthi forces.

Benoit also referred to Toto Wolff and Frederic Vasseur’s claims that they have left the decision on whether to travel to the Gulf races to individual employees.

"One can only hope that no negative consequences will arise for those affected," he wrote.

F1 has already instructed Imola to abandon preparations for a possible replacement race after deciding on November 10 to proceed with Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

But Benoit believes the latest escalation could force another rethink, despite the substantial financial implications of cancelling the races.

"Formula 1 is simply hoping that no further reports of war attacks emerge," he wrote.

"Otherwise, the circus will have to forgo the more than $100 million in hosting fees from the organisers in Qatar and Abu Dhabi."