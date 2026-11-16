New Iran attacks raise doubts over F1 finale

Formula 1’s decision to proceed with its final two races in the Middle East faces new scrutiny after Bahrain confirmed another series of Iranian attacks over the weekend.

Bahrain’s military said its air defences intercepted and destroyed several aerial attacks on Sunday, November 15, after authorities issued emergency warnings urging residents to seek shelter.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed to have launched six drones targeting a US military radar installation.

The renewed hostilities come less than a week after F1 confirmed that the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix would proceed as planned, instructing officials at Imola to abandon preparations for a possible replacement race.

Formula E has already taken a different approach, postponing its December 18-19 double-header in Saudi Arabia until April next year.

Chief executive Jeff Dodds cited "the conflict ongoing in the Middle East" and logistical concerns.

Meanwhile, Argentina believes continued uncertainty in the Gulf could create an opportunity for its own Formula 1 comeback.

According to Spain’s Diario Sport, Buenos Aires officials are accelerating work on the renovated Oscar and Juan Galvez circuit, which should be ready for F1 by July 2027.

"If there’s an opportunity, we’ll jump at it," a source close to the project said.

Buenos Aires mayor Jorge Macri recently met F1 chief Stefano Domenicali in Brazil, although 2029 or 2030 remains the more realistic target for a permanent return.

"If an opening arises next year, Buenos Aires will be ready," Macri insisted.