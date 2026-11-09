F1 set to confirm Qatar as Imola plans face halt

Formula 1 is expected to make a final decision on its troubled Middle East finale by Tuesday, with growing indications that Qatar and Abu Dhabi will indeed go ahead as planned.

Despite the continuing regional conflict and rumours of escalation, De Telegraaf’s Erik van Haren reports that F1 management is still determined to keep races on the calendar.

The decision has become urgent because teams and organisers need certainty over freight movements, while preparations for an emergency replacement race at Imola are well underway.

Additional grandstands are being constructed at the Italian circuit, but that work could be halted if F1 gives Qatar and Abu Dhabi the green light.

Van Haren reports that should the security situation deteriorate again after Imola’s preparations are abandoned, Las Vegas could become the final race of the season.

The uncertainty comes after MotoGP successfully completed its controversial Qatar weekend at Lusail, despite Yamaha refusing to participate over safety concerns.

Max Verstappen, who has previously expressed reservations about racing in the region, was asked about the MotoGP controversy in Brazil.

"MotoGP is a few weeks earlier than us, so I understand that the riders had more question marks," he told De Telegraaf.

"I trust that the FIA and Formula 1 will make the right decision. I do follow the news, but ultimately we only know about 10 percent of what is actually happening there."

F1 has reportedly urged teams and drivers to avoid public comments that could increase concerns about the two races.