22 July 2019
Vettel enduring ’difficult period’ - Prost
"Perhaps it was due to insufficient concentration"
Sebastian Vettel is struggling through a "very difficult period".
That is the view of F1 legend Alain Prost, who today is an advisor at Renault.
But Prost was asked by the French broadcaster Canal Plus to comment on Vettel’s high profile struggle on and off the track at Ferrari in 2019.
The Italian press was highly critical of Vettel’s latest mistake, where he hit Max Verstappen from behind at Silverstone.
"Perhaps it was due to insufficient concentration or motivation, or underestimating the situation," Prost said.
"He is clearly under pressure, because now everyone is discussing whether he will end his career and all sorts of rumours," added the Frenchman.
"Honestly, it has to be said that he is going through a very difficult period."
