German GP || July 28 || 15h10 (Local time)

Vettel enduring ’difficult period’ - Prost

"Perhaps it was due to insufficient concentration"

Search

By GMM

22 July 2019 - 10:06
Vettel enduring 'difficult period' - (...)

Sebastian Vettel is struggling through a "very difficult period".

That is the view of F1 legend Alain Prost, who today is an advisor at Renault.

But Prost was asked by the French broadcaster Canal Plus to comment on Vettel’s high profile struggle on and off the track at Ferrari in 2019.

The Italian press was highly critical of Vettel’s latest mistake, where he hit Max Verstappen from behind at Silverstone.

"Perhaps it was due to insufficient concentration or motivation, or underestimating the situation," Prost said.

"He is clearly under pressure, because now everyone is discussing whether he will end his career and all sorts of rumours," added the Frenchman.

"Honestly, it has to be said that he is going through a very difficult period."

keyboard_arrow_left

FIA not more lenient at Silverstone - Masi

Binotto no longer Ferrari technical boss

keyboard_arrow_right

Ferrari

More on Ferrari

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less