Aston plays down rumours as Horner talk resurfaces

Aston Martin has played down speculation linking Jonathan Wheatley with a move to the team, amid wider uncertainty about its leadership structure.

Following Wheatley’s sudden departure from Audi, reports have suggested he could join Aston Martin, potentially in a role that would allow Adrian Newey to step back from day-to-day leadership duties to focus on his technical strengths.

But team ambassador Pedro de la Rosa dismissed the rumours at Suzuka.

"We shouldn’t comment on rumours and speculation. We also need to respect what Jonathan himself wants to do next."

"Our structure remains the same. We’re happy with how things are organised. Adrian is our leader, but he’s more than just a team leader - he’s also our managing technical partner. And that won’t change."

"The only thing we know for sure is that we have a team principal, and that’s Adrian Newey. And that won’t change. We must believe in our structure and not change it again."

Despite that stance, speculation around the role continues to swirl, including suggestions Christian Horner has held talks with Lawrence Stroll about a possible return to Formula 1 leadership.

However, reports indicate Newey is not keen on a reunion with his former Red Bull boss following the turmoil of the past two years.

Former driver Ralf Schumacher backed that view, questioning whether Horner would be the right fit in green.

"You have to be honest," he told Sky Deutschland. "I know Christian Horner won’t like me much for this, but the fact is - he certainly achieved a tremendous amount, has had an incredible amount of success, but with success he has changed a bit."

"One thing has happened - you don’t hear much good about him in the paddock."

Schumacher warned that complications such as Horner’s arrival could be damaging for a team already struggling on track.

"There is absolutely no room for personal problems there," he said.