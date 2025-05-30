Beating Ben Sulayem ’will not be easy’ - Sainz snr

It will not be "easy" to dethrone FIA’s current president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

That’s the admission of the man most likely to take on the current boss of F1’s governing body in the December elections - Carlos Sainz senior.

"I’m considering it," the 63-year-old, whose son and namesake drives for Williams, said in Barcelona.

"I’m exploring what it would mean to be FIA president. It’s a highly respected institution, and there are many people encouraging me, although I’m currently only considering it."

Reports recently suggested Ben Sulayem - also 63 - was tweaking FIA statutes to make it harder for potential candidates like Sainz to put together a full management team.

The FIA boss denied that in Monaco: "Let him (Sainz) stand. That is democracy."

Also democratic is the emergence of a new letter - reportedly inked by Bernie Ecclestone’s wife Fabiana, who is the FIA vice president for sport in South America - hailing the "extraordinary" job done by Ben Sulayem.

It was signed by three dozen FIA-affiliated clubs from North and South America.

"We understand that four years is a short time to complete the ambitious reforms you have initiated," the leaked letter to Ben Sulayem reads, according to Arab News.

"Therefore, we strongly encourage you to seek re-election at the upcoming AGA so that you may continue the important work you have started, with our full support."

In that sort of climate, rallying legend Sainz admitted it will not be "easy" to take on the FIA incumbent.

"It’s not easy," he said, "because the current president is running for re-election, and things are always better handled from within.

"In any case, I haven’t said yes or no yet," added the Spaniard.

When asked if he would be able to combine being FIA president with continuing to contest the Dakar rally, Sainz senior answered: "I don’t think so.

"It’s one thing to compete in next year’s Dakar, which would be understandable since the elections are in December and the rally is in January, but not after that.

"If it goes ahead, I would have to stop competing in the future. But I can’t say much else because I’m working on it.

"I don’t have the team around me yet either. I have someone I’d like to support me, but now is not the time to say any more."