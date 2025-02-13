Barcelona ’silent’ but ’optimistic’ over new F1 deal

By GMM 13 February 2025 - 16:17





Organisers of the grand prix in Barcelona remain hopeful they can successfully negotiate a new race contract with Formula 1.

Although the event at the Circuit de Catalunya will definitely run in 2025 and 2026, next year it will share the calendar with a street race in Madrid - with the Spanish capital enjoying a long contract and the takeover of the official Spanish GP title.

And with F1 clearly moving away from its European roots, and instigating an annual rotational program for certain historic events starting with Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, it seems unlikely Barcelona will secure a straightforward contract renewal.

However, the Generalitat of Catalonia’s business minister Miquel Samper still sounds hopeful - calling for "patience" and reminding Barcelona race fans that "silence is often a guarantee of success".

"We are having exactly the same conversations as we have had with MotoGP and we have to be patient," he told RAC1.

Samper was speaking as he announced Barcelona’s brand new contract extension with MotoGP through 2031.

"These are negotiations that require silence," he added, when asked to reveal the details of the current talks with Formula 1.

"Silence is usually a guarantee of success and it is being done with the same discretion as we have done with all the negotiations for MotoGP, but with the desire for it to have the same final result," Samper added.

When asked if he is optimistic, he answered: "Yes, yes."

Meanwhile, RAC1 presenter Jordi Baste revealed that Carlos Sainz - rather than Fernando Alonso - is likely to be unveiled as an ambassador for the Madrid GP.

"Perhaps Alonso did not want to enter into his ’war’ because he prefers to race on a circuit - like most drivers," he said.