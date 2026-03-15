Bahrain, Saudi races axed as Middle East crisis bites

Formula 1 has confirmed the cancellation of its April rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, with no replacement races to be scheduled, as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East makes both events impossible to stage.

The announcement came in Shanghai, days earlier than the March 20 deadline Formula 1 had originally set for a logistics decision.

German publication Bild reported that team principals had pushed for faster action after several television broadcasters made clear they would not travel to the region under any circumstances.

Interestingly, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella described the races as "postponed" rather than cancelled outright - a word choice that may hint at hopes of finding space later in the calendar, though that is widely considered unlikely given an already packed schedule.

The FIA’s official statement made no such distinction. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the governing body had acted with the safety of the F1 community "firmly in mind," adding that Bahrain and Saudi Arabia "are incredibly important to the ecosystem of our racing season."

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali called it "a difficult decision" but "unfortunately the right one at this stage."

Both host promoters accepted the outcome graciously. Bahrain circuit chief Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa said the circuit looked forward to welcoming F1 back "when circumstances allow," while Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation chairman Prince Khalid bin Sultan said his country "respects the decision."

Polesitter Kimi Antonelli, asked about the cancellations ahead of Sunday’s race in Shanghai, kept his focus on those most affected.

"Obviously my thoughts are with the ones that are suffering from this situation," the 19-year-old Italian said. "Hopefully it will be good again soon."