Badoer ’won’t say a word’ about Schumacher health

Luca Badoer says he "won’t say a word" about the current medical condition of his friend Michael Schumacher.

As Schumacher’s son Mick prepares to make his Formula 1 debut in 2021, Badoer told Corriere dello Sport that his relationship with the seven time world champion has always been close.

"We used to go on holidays together with our families and he is the godfather of my son Brando - he held him in his arms at the baptism," said Badoer, who was a test driver at Ferrari in the Schumacher era.

"Schumi is Brando’s idol - he dreams of becoming a driver. We would go to Geneva and Michael with his family, including Mick, would come to Montebelluna," the 49-year-old revealed.

As for Schumacher’s current health condition, that is a total secret after the now 52-year-old fell whilst on a skiing trip in France with Mick in late 2013.

"Michael is a fighter - he has always trained hard," Badoer said when asked about Schumacher’s condition and brain injuries.

"Only a few friends, like me, Todt and someone else go to see him and know his condition, about which I won’t say a word. I just hope he can recover soon."