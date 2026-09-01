Nike eyes Formula 1 return

Nike is exploring a potential return to Formula 1, according to Sports Business Journal.

The US sportswear giant has reportedly held talks with Formula One Management about a possible sponsorship and licensing arrangement, with Nike executives also understood to have attended the Miami GP in May.

No agreement has been reached and both Nike and F1 declined to comment to SBJ.

However, there are reportedly signs of growing contact with Cadillac.

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez have appeared in Cadillac imagery wearing Nike shoes, while team CEO Dan Towriss and his wife were given custom Cadillac-branded Nike Dunk Low sneakers in Miami.

A source told SBJ that Cadillac maintains "constant dialogue" with Nike, although no formal deal has been announced.

Nike previously had a high-profile F1 presence through Michael Schumacher, who endorsed the brand at Ferrari from 1996 until 2002.

A return would put Nike into an increasingly crowded F1 apparel market alongside brands including Adidas, Puma, Castore and New Era.

SBJ says any potential F1 agreement could include both sponsorship and licensing elements, although it remains unclear how that would fit alongside F1’s existing relationship with Puma.