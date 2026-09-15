F2 change fuels Imola finale speculation

Another clue has emerged that Formula 1 is preparing to abandon Qatar and Abu Dhabi later this season, with Formula 2 unexpectedly expanding its upcoming Baku weekend to three races.

F2 was originally scheduled for 14 rounds this season, including Qatar and Abu Dhabi, but Baku will now feature two feature races and a sprint.

The official explanation from F2 CEO Bruno Michel is that the change is about "enhancing the spectacle for the public and our fans" because Formula 2 is the only support category in Azerbaijan.

But the timing has inevitably fuelled speculation that the feeder series is preparing for its season to finish earlier than planned.

F1 itself is still keeping the Qatar and Abu Dhabi races officially on the calendar, while Imola continues to be discussed behind the scenes as a December 6 replacement finale.

The situation is further complicated by emerging details of the provisional 2027 calendar.

Dutch portal F1Maximaal reports that the new calendar is expected to be formally announced on Wednesday, with Bahrain returning as the season opener and both Portugal and Turkey joining the schedule.

Portugal would return at Portimao, while Istanbul Park would also reappear, with Zandvoort dropping off and Barcelona absent under its new rotation arrangement.

The provisional calendar still lists Qatar and Abu Dhabi at the end of 2027, but the report says Formula 1 is already building contingency space into the season in case the Middle East conflict continues.

Two August weekends are reportedly being left available for replacement races, with Imola, Barcelona and Zandvoort among the possible options.

That could also have consequences for Max Verstappen’s expanding endurance plans.

On the provisional dates, the Portuguese GP would clash directly with the 24 Hours of Le Mans, while the Austrian GP would clash with the 24 Hours of Spa.

That would leave the Nurburgring 24 Hours as the only one of Verstappen’s three major endurance targets currently fitting cleanly around the F1 calendar.