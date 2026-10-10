Gasly avoids flight with Singapore road trip

Pierre Gasly has joined Gabriel Bortoleto in admitting he hates flying, with the Alpine driver choosing to travel by road from Malaysia to Singapore.

While Valtteri Bottas famously made the journey by bicycle, Gasly opted for the car.

"I arrived a bit faster than Valtteri," he joked.

"It took us four and a half hours, but I’m not a big fan of flying. I don’t like being in the air and not being in control."

"I feel much safer on the ground."

Gasly then made clear just how much he dislikes air travel.

"I hate flying, I absolutely hate flying," the Frenchman insisted.

"It’s clear I chose a bad job, because every flight takes years off my life. So whenever I can avoid flying, I do."