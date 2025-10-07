Alonso lashes out at F1 after Singapore

Fernando Alonso has taken aim at Formula 1 following a fiery Singapore weekend that saw him clash with both Lewis Hamilton and the sport itself.

The veteran of the grid erupted on radio after old nemesis Hamilton - suffering brake issues - cut corners and drove slowly through parts of the circuit. "I cannot f*cking believe it," Alonso shouted several times.

He later accused the FIA of constant leniency towards his former teammate. "If you don’t have brakes you still can’t really go off track, because we all have to do the track, with or without brakes," Alonso told DAZN.

"Although he always has a little tolerance from the FIA, hopefully today it will be a little less," added Alonso, who was described as "grumpy" by wheel-to-wheel rival Isack Hadjar.

Hamilton responded after the race with humour, posting a meme on Instagram and writing that he had been dealing with Alonso for "18 years."

Despite the tension, fans voted Alonso ’Driver of the Day’ for his charge to P7 - P8 prior to Hamilton’s penalty.

"It’s a miracle," he said of the accolade, "because normally no one looks at our races. "Sometimes we start 20th, finish sixth, and the driver of the day is usually someone who started first and finishes third."

The 44-year-old’s mood turned sharper after the race when Formula 1’s official social accounts posted one of his radio messages: "If you speak to me to every lap I will disconnect the radio."

Alonso replied directly on social media, criticising F1’s coverage.

"With pole position secured for the private radio broadcast, time to fine-tune the main coverage and bring all the on-track excitement to the fans!

"Vamos!" he wrote - a clear jab at FOM for failing to show his late-race battle with Hamilton.