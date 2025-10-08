Emergency meeting as Ferrari bigwigs intervene

Ferrari’s internal tensions appear to be worsening, with reports of a heated argument between team boss Frederic Vasseur and a senior engineer following qualifying in Singapore.

According to Corriere dello Sport, sources inside Maranello claim the exchange involved Matteo Togninalli, Ferrari’s respected head of track engineering. The confrontation is said to have reflected growing frustration within the team over the lack of progress with the SF-25.

Several engineers are reportedly unhappy with Charles Leclerc’s public criticism of the car, after the Monegasque said, "Mercedes has made great strides forward, just like Red Bull had a few races ago, but we haven’t.

"In these conditions, it’s difficult to be optimistic and think the situation can change in the final races."

The mounting discord comes amid speculation about Leclerc’s future - and suggestions McLaren’s Oscar Piastri could eventually replace him if he departs after 2026.

Meanwhile, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Ferrari may have recently renewed Vasseur’s contract "only because there were no alternatives on the market," but notes that "not everyone at Maranello agrees with the team’s internal management, and there are disagreements between the various departments of Gestione Sportiva."

"If the start of next season were to remotely resemble this, Vasseur’s position would likely soon be called into question again," the Italian daily warned. "And then, even the best excuses wouldn’t be valid."

Adding to the sense of crisis, Sky Italia reporter Mara Sangiorgio revealed that Ferrari chairman John Elkann and CEO Benedetto Vigna are expected in Maranello this week for urgent talks.

"A serious and pragmatic face-to-face meeting is needed to understand how to emerge from one of the Scuderia’s darkest moments," Sangiorgio said.