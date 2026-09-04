Hadjar could be set to miss Madrid too

Isack Hadjar’s wrist injury could now keep him out of a third consecutive race weekend, with L’Equipe reporting that the Red Bull driver may also miss next week’s Spanish GP in Madrid.

Hadjar already sat out Zandvoort and will again be replaced by Liam Lawson at Monza.

According to L’Equipe, the Frenchman travelled to Red Bull’s Milton Keynes headquarters last week and attempted a simulator session to assess whether his injured wrist could cope.

"The Frenchman, too, wanted to believe it," the newspaper reported.

"And far from the sweltering heat that had descended upon Lombardy, he braved the British drizzle to confirm - or not - his return to the driver’s seat. A day in the simulator at Milton Keynes, just to see if that darn wrist could hold up."

Red Bull has so far only officially confirmed Hadjar’s absence from Monza, insisting he has made "encouraging progress" since injuring his wrist in the summer break.

"The Team is closely monitoring his rehabilitation and will take no unnecessary risks with his return to competition," read a statement.

The situation is also highlighting Red Bull’s unusual depth of available drivers at present.

Lawson impressed while substituting for Hadjar at Zandvoort, while Yuki Tsunoda performed strongly after moving back into Lawson’s Racing Bulls seat.

Arvid Lindblad admitted at Monza he was disappointed not to receive the Red Bull call-up.

"Like every driver in such a case, I am a little disappointed that I did not get the chance," he said.

"But like I said, I understand the choice."

Another strong Red Bull candidate is also emerging quickly from below.

Formula 2 leader Nikola Tsolov recently completed 690 kilometres in his first Formula 1 test with Racing Bulls at Imola.

Team boss Alan Permane said: "He adapted quickly to the car and showed the composure you expect from a driver sitting in an F1 car for the first time."