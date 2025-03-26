Alonso had brake and neck trouble in China

Fernando Alonso admits he raced through the Chinese GP weekend with a minor neck injury.

Former Red Bull designer Adrian Newey has already started work at Aston Martin, but he is focused on the 2026 project - leaving the Silverstone based team just seventh in the constructors’ championship for now.

"I think we knew after the Bahrain test that we wouldn’t be in a good position," chief trackside officer Mike Krack admits.

"We’ve seen that we are in the middle of the grid. It’s very tight, but in reality, that’s where we are."

Alonso, 43, then had a horror moment during the Chinese GP when his brakes overheated and failed - causing him to pull into the pits and retire.

"If it had happened at turn 13 or 14, I think I would have taken out five or six cars," he told DAZN. "Running out of brakes in an F1 car is one of the worst things that can happen."

Alonso, however, was having more than just brake trouble in Shanghai, with eagle-eyed observers spotting plenty of physio tape on his neck on the grid.

"I tried to protect my neck," he admits. "I had a twinge, a nerve, or something like that for a few days. In the end, it didn’t help much because we didn’t do that many laps."

Alonso crashed out of the season opener in Australia, meaning he currently has zero points in 2025.