Tsunoda to definitely race Red Bull at Suzuka - reports

The decision has been taken - Liam Lawson will reportedly not be returning to the cockpit of the 2025 Red Bull Racing car.

Dutch newspaper De Limburger, and the equally authoritative De Telegraaf, reveal that after a meeting involving 51 percent Red Bull owner Chalerm Yoovidhya in Dubai on Tuesday, it was decided that Lawson will return to Racing Bulls.

From Suzuka, it will be Yuki Tsunoda who becomes Max Verstappen’s next teammate, reportedly strongly supported by Honda in the final season of the Red Bull-Honda collaboration.

Some, though, are sceptical that the Japanese driver will fare any better than Lawson, who was basically dead-last throughout the Chinese GP weekend.

"It is not possible that whoever comes alongside him (Verstappen) has such enormous difficulties," former F1 team boss and owner Giancarlo Minardi told his own website.

"It is probably a very difficult car to drive and manage, having been built entirely around the Dutchman (Verstappen) who has a particular style of driving, putting his teammates in difficulty.

"I find it hard to imagine a different explanation, since the ’cousins’ (at Racing Bulls) are faster and better performing than Lawson."

Red Bull figures continue to deny that its Formula 1 cars are built exclusively to Verstappen’s style, but boss Christian Horner does admit that the main team’s car has a "sharper" front end than the Racing Bulls.

"That is the difference," Dutch racing driver Tom Coronel told Viaplay, "because Max has always wanted a car that is very loose at the back.

"That does not give other drivers confidence. If you steer into those fast turns, and you are constantly on the edge, you see that Lawson does not trust the car - and then you can never drive on the limit."

Lawson, 23, is expected to now simply return to Racing Bulls, with Alpine rubbishing a theory that Franco Colapinto - already on loan from Williams - could now be loaned to the Red Bull family.

"The rumours are not true," a team spokesperson is quoted as saying by Ole. "Colapinto is an Alpine driver."