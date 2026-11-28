Nico Hulkenberg believes Audi’s first Formula 1 season has been a respectable success, despite the German manufacturer regularly finding itself just outside the points.

Speaking ahead of the Qatar GP, the veteran driver acknowledged that Audi’s debut campaign following the full takeover of Hinwil-based Sauber had been difficult at times, but insisted the team was moving in the right direction.

"It was bumpy at times, but that was to be expected," Hulkenberg told German news agency SID.

"I think we’ve worked through many areas and made quite good progress step by step. But we’re still in the development phase, still at the very beginning overall."

Audi currently sits P8 in the constructors’ championship, just three points behind Haas, with Hulkenberg and teammate Gabriel Bortoleto having scored 14 points apiece.

"We are not dissatisfied with our current situation, and if we do everything right, we usually fight for points, which I already consider quite respectable and positive," he said.

However, the 38-year-old has endured a frustrating number of near misses, finishing P11 for the sixth time this season in Las Vegas.

"It’s just often the case that we end up in that position. That’s our level, that reflects our performance," he admitted.

Despite that frustration, Hulkenberg remains optimistic about Audi’s longer-term prospects.

"Of course, we want to take a step forward over the winter, like everyone else," he said.

"So we’ll see if we can manage that."