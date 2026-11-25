Fernando Alonso has fuelled speculation that he could make a surprise IndyCar appearance in Barcelona next July, after a mischievous social media exchange with five-time champion Alex Palou.

Palou, who visited Alonso in the Aston Martin garage during the recent Las Vegas GP, posted a photograph of the pair together with a tantalising Spanish caption.

"Organizando el 18 de Julio," he wrote - meaning "Organising July 18".

That is precisely the date of IndyCar’s inaugural Barcelona GP in 2027, on a weekend when Formula 1 is not scheduled to race.

Alonso responded with a GIF of someone eating popcorn, while IndyCar’s official account joined the speculation.

"The plot thickens," it commented, accompanied by an eyes emoji.

Official tyre supplier Firestone added: "Barcelona about to hit different."

Palou had already publicly invited Alonso to participate when the race was announced in October.

"Without a doubt, I would nominate Fernando," he said. "He has raced in the Indianapolis 500. It would be ideal, and he’s available that weekend. So I extend my invitation to him."

IndyCar officials have also raised the possibility of a guest entry for the historic event.

In a new interview on Aston Martin’s website, Alonso acknowledged his continuing interest in racing outside F1.

"I’d consider the Indy 500 again because the risk versus reward factor is greater than any other," he said.

"But on the other side of that risk, the reward would be a historic achievement, becoming a Triple Crown winner."

However, the 45-year-old, who is also preparing for the 2027 Dakar Rally, insisted that nothing else is currently scheduled.

"At the moment, I have no plans aside from Dakar, and only something very iconic and prestigious would interest me," said Alonso.