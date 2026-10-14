F1 could have two ’or more’ African GPs after Rwanda deal

Formula 1’s confirmed return to Africa with Rwanda may not be the continent’s only grand prix for long.

F1 and the FIA have announced a 10-year agreement for Rwanda to join the calendar in the early 2030s, with a new permanent circuit to be built at Bugesera, around 40 kilometres south of Kigali.

Former F1 driver Alex Wurz, whose company is involved in designing the circuit, told ORF that Rwanda could be only the beginning.

"We might see one or two more Grand Prix races in Africa," said the Austrian.

Wurz said the Rwanda layout itself should be spectacular.

"It’s a beautiful track, nestled between two hills, next to a lovely lake," he said.

"For the drivers, it will be a rollercoaster, a very fast, flowing track."

Construction is expected to begin soon.

"They’ll be going full throttle," Wurz said.

South African sports minister Gayton McKenzie also again insisted that Rwanda’s deal does not end South Africa’s own Formula 1 ambitions.

"It’s not a zero sum game," he said.

"It doesn’t need to be South Africa, it doesn’t need to be Rwanda, one of the two."

"We wish Rwanda well. Why only one for Africa while Europe has seven? It can’t be. It will never be."

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem also used the Rwanda announcement to confirm another major change expected around the same period - Formula 1’s return to V8 engines.

"The great thing about 2030 is that we are working together," he said.

"The launch of the new V8 will be in 2030, so Rwanda will have these engines in the first race."

He also said the future cars are expected to be around 80 kilograms lighter, with engine research and development costs reduced substantially.

The Rwanda deal has also attracted criticism, with Amnesty International accusing Formula 1 of offering a "sportswashing trophy" to the government of President Paul Kagame.